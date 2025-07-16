Analytical Lens: Exploring Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVA) was $9.28 for the day, down -11.87% from the previous closing price of $10.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. NVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’24 when Nova Minerals Limited bought 6,600,000 shares for $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVA now has a Market Capitalization of 56154208 and an Enterprise Value of 3514329344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVA is -2.39, which has changed by 1.1937499 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVA has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.65%.

Shares Statistics:

NVA traded an average of 19.22K shares per day over the past three months and 15710 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for NVA as of 1749772800 were 22214 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1747267200 on 33195.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0