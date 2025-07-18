Analytical Lens: Exploring Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) was $0.7 for the day, up 20.61% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $20.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26.29 million shares were traded. OPTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7409 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPTT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.97 and its Current Ratio is at 3.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On May 09, 2013, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $5.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 17, 2008, while the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Slaiby Peter E. bought 35,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 6,713 led to the insider holds 241,871 shares of the business.

Cryan Terence James bought 100,000 shares of OPTT for $14,800 on Nov 13 ’24. The Director now owns 358,658 shares after completing the transaction at $0.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTT now has a Market Capitalization of 120403968 and an Enterprise Value of 72796016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.901 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.621.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTT is 2.61, which has changed by 0.38461542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTT has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.08%.

Shares Statistics:

OPTT traded an average of 3.99M shares per day over the past three months and 4826900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.75M. Insiders hold about 10.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.26% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTT as of 1749772800 were 11099796 with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 1747267200 on 10717581. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11099796 and a Short% of Float of 6.529999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

