Analytical Lens: Exploring QMMM Holdings Ltd (QMMM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of QMMM Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: QMMM) was $2.06 for the day, up 5.64% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $5.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.63 million shares were traded. QMMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QMMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.05 and its Current Ratio is at 6.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMMM now has a Market Capitalization of 117844976 and an Enterprise Value of 23693516. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 173.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.781 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.479.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QMMM is -2.35, which has changed by -0.55282557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QMMM has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.71%.

Shares Statistics:

QMMM traded an average of 3.04M shares per day over the past three months and 6931640 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for QMMM as of 1749772800 were 578750 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1747267200 on 284700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 578750 and a Short% of Float of 82.93.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0