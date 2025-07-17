Analytical Lens: Exploring Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) was $12.39 for the day, down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $12.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41.45 million shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

On May 14, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when McDonough Claire sold 17,185 shares for $15.39 per share. The transaction valued at 264,477 led to the insider holds 824,875 shares of the business.

Scaringe Robert J sold 107,144 shares of RIVN for $1,633,946 on May 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,483,111 shares after completing the transaction at $15.25 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Scaringe Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 71,428 shares for $15.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,097,077 and left with 1,483,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 14842352640 and an Enterprise Value of 13450877952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.687 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.624.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIVN is 1.82, which has changed by -0.28929764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $18.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.25%.

Shares Statistics:

RIVN traded an average of 29.69M shares per day over the past three months and 26185880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 713.31M. Insiders hold about 37.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.76% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of 1749772800 were 151010482 with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 1747267200 on 161394788. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 151010482 and a Short% of Float of 15.459999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

