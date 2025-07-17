Analytical Lens: Exploring SolarBank Corporation (SUUN)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) was $1.41 for the day, down -6.00% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. SUUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5461 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUUN now has a Market Capitalization of 50118308 and an Enterprise Value of 120274632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.243 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.299.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUUN is 0.23, which has changed by -0.7277677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUUN has reached a high of $6.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.59%.

Shares Statistics:

SUUN traded an average of 309.36K shares per day over the past three months and 163850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.68M. Insiders hold about 35.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.18% stake in the company. Shares short for SUUN as of 1749772800 were 179694 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1747267200 on 122016.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:SUUN, SolarBank Corporation, SUUN, SUUN stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.