Analytical Lens: Exploring SolarBank Corporation (SUUN)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) was $1.41 for the day, down -6.00% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. SUUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5461 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUUN now has a Market Capitalization of 50118308 and an Enterprise Value of 120274632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.243 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.299.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUUN is 0.23, which has changed by -0.7277677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUUN has reached a high of $6.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.59%.

Shares Statistics:

SUUN traded an average of 309.36K shares per day over the past three months and 163850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.68M. Insiders hold about 35.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.18% stake in the company. Shares short for SUUN as of 1749772800 were 179694 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1747267200 on 122016.

Dividends & Splits

