Analytical Lens: Exploring Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) was $5.79 for the day, up 3.76% from the previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has increased by $3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.04 million shares were traded. SLDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.89 and its Current Ratio is at 10.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On January 08, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 13, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2024, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when Kahn Clare bought 1,860 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,924 led to the insider holds 2,960 shares of the business.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 1,000,000 shares of SLDB for $4,030,000 on Feb 19 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 5,034,582 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Feb 19 ’25, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000,000 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,150,000 and bolstered with 11,833,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDB now has a Market Capitalization of 448814176 and an Enterprise Value of 94207888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLDB is 2.41, which has changed by -0.4325726 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDB has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.01%.

Shares Statistics:

SLDB traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1181060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.27M. Insiders hold about 27.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.24% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDB as of 1749772800 were 8076349 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1747267200 on 9052278. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8076349 and a Short% of Float of 12.3900004.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 11.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$2.14, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.68.