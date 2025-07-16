Analytical Lens: Exploring Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) was $2.64 for the day, down -3.65% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32.54 million shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On December 18, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Mackenzie Roderick James sold 40,000 shares for $3.26 per share. The transaction valued at 130,400 led to the insider holds 300,841 shares of the business.

RODERICK J MACKENZIE bought 40,000 shares of RIG for $130,488 on Jun 13 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Mackenzie Roderick James, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $2.78 each. As a result, the insider received 61,160 and left with 340,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 2331809024 and an Enterprise Value of 8673647616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.365 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIG is 2.51, which has changed by -0.5133215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $5.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.48%.

Shares Statistics:

RIG traded an average of 40.76M shares per day over the past three months and 34198950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 883.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 736.19M. Insiders hold about 16.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of 1749772800 were 141427497 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1747267200 on 129935768. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 141427497 and a Short% of Float of 18.120001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0