Analytical Lens: Exploring Vericel Corp (VCEL)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) was $37.1 for the day, down -6.83% from the previous closing price of $39.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. VCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.58 and its Current Ratio is at 5.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on August 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On June 20, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 25, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Hopper Jonathan Mark sold 10,000 shares for $40.09 per share. The transaction valued at 400,900 led to the insider holds 66,237 shares of the business.

Hopper Jonathan Mark bought 10,000 shares of VCEL for $411,300 on Jun 02 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, GILMAN STEVEN C, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 13,125 shares for $42.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1867725184 and an Enterprise Value of 2128840320. As of this moment, Vericel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 939.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.924 whereas that against EBITDA is 531.811.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VCEL is 1.29, which has changed by -0.23745692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VCEL has reached a high of $63.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.91%.

Shares Statistics:

VCEL traded an average of 500.57K shares per day over the past three months and 469040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.79M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.15% stake in the company. Shares short for VCEL as of 1749772800 were 4644625 with a Short Ratio of 9.71, compared to 1747267200 on 4222836. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4644625 and a Short% of Float of 11.97.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0