Analytical Lens: Exploring Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) was $14.18 for the day, up 9.50% from the previous closing price of $12.95. In other words, the price has increased by $9.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. ZEPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZEPP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZEPP now has a Market Capitalization of 186065712 and an Enterprise Value of 641364992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.137.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZEPP is 0.75, which has changed by 2.890244 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZEPP has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 344.54%.

Shares Statistics:

ZEPP traded an average of 433.06K shares per day over the past three months and 2177790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.00M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEPP as of 1749772800 were 1485 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 4364. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1485 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0