Analytical Overview: AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.14, up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $7.09. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. AMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 18, 2024, ROTH MKM Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Stein Jeffrey Scott bought 15,000 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 96,900 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

PRICE MICHAEL D bought 76,986 shares of AMBC for $499,642 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 166,298 shares after completing the transaction at $6.49 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, LeBlanc Claude, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 260,000 and bolstered with 578,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 331491616 and an Enterprise Value of 703204672. As of this moment, AMBAC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 217.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.769 whereas that against EBITDA is 103.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMBC is 0.91, which has changed by -0.45293212 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMBC has reached a high of $13.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMBC traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1071870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.12M. Insiders hold about 9.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.15% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBC as of 1749772800 were 1991598 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1747267200 on 2105563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1991598 and a Short% of Float of 4.5500003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0