Analytical Overview: Avient Corp (AVNT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Avient Corp’s stock clocked out at $33.08, up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $33.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on March 14, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On February 18, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Rathbun Joel R. bought 2,731 shares for $37.82 per share.

Rathbun Joel R. bought 2,966 shares of AVNT for $120,301 on Mar 17 ’25. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, Rathbun Joel R., who serves as the SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions of the company, sold 5,762 shares for $51.45 each. As a result, the insider received 296,432 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3027901952 and an Enterprise Value of 4586621952. As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.416 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.111.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVNT is 1.39, which has changed by -0.28134358 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $54.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVNT traded 645.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 840340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.62M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.28% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of 1749772800 were 1873636 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1747267200 on 1811183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1873636 and a Short% of Float of 2.71.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.055, AVNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03193099The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32.