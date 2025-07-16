Analytical Overview: Cango Inc ADR (CANG)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cango Inc ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.05, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $5.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. CANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CANG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On September 04, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Zhang Yongyi bought 250,000 shares for $4.36 per share.

Song Zhipeng bought 100,000 shares of CANG for $344,000 on Mar 11 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Lin Jiayuan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANG now has a Market Capitalization of 524392032 and an Enterprise Value of -680403008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.379 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.643.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CANG is 0.50, which has changed by 1.5771143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.80%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CANG traded 442.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 946720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.50M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of 1749772800 were 1199855 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1747267200 on 1207031. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1199855 and a Short% of Float of 4.14.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0