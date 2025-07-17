Analytical Overview: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Capri Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $18.58, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $18.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 29, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

On April 11, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2191009280 and an Enterprise Value of 5028194304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.523.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPRI is 1.71, which has changed by -0.4581921 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $43.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPRI traded 3.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2749930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.88M. Insiders hold about 2.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.07% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of 1749772800 were 8914067 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1747267200 on 10079239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8914067 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0