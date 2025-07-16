Analytical Overview: Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.28, down -5.19% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.06 million shares were traded. GRYP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRYP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35.

On July 23, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On December 19, 2019, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Tolhurst Daniel George sold 8,139 shares for $1.30 per share. The transaction valued at 10,548 led to the insider holds 613,505 shares of the business.

Tolhurst Daniel George sold 474,339 shares of GRYP for $615,692 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 621,644 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Tolhurst Daniel George, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,981,233 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,866,844 and left with 1,095,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRYP now has a Market Capitalization of 94767736 and an Enterprise Value of 69122112. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.732 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.464.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRYP is 3.86, which has changed by 0.2162162 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRYP has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.99%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRYP traded 16.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21751340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.84M. Insiders hold about 36.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.06% stake in the company. Shares short for GRYP as of 1749772800 were 1989206 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1747267200 on 5033396. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1989206 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0