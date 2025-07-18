Analytical Overview: Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Impact BioMedical Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.7, up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. IBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7174 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6631.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when DSS, INC. sold 115,600 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,476 led to the insider holds 45,400 shares of the business.

DSS, INC. sold 45,400 shares of IBO for $24,530 on May 27 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, DSS, INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 890,800 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider received 845,013 and left with 161,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBO now has a Market Capitalization of 8431984 and an Enterprise Value of 18671678.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBO has reached a high of $6.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBO traded 4.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 759260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.98M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.19% stake in the company. Shares short for IBO as of 1749772800 were 254218 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1747267200 on 601099. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 254218 and a Short% of Float of 3.8.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0