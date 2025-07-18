Analytical Overview: Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.02, up 8.02% from its previous closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has increased by $8.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. MIRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8701.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MIRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.86 and its Current Ratio is at 12.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Aminov Erez sold 55,410 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 77,020 led to the insider holds 1,105,790 shares of the business.

Aminov Erez sold 44,590 shares of MIRA for $56,629 on Nov 20 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,061,200 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Erez Aminov, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIRA now has a Market Capitalization of 34177592 and an Enterprise Value of 19266458.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIRA is 1.65, which has changed by 0.9012346 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIRA has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MIRA traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5813340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.90M. Insiders hold about 25.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRA as of 1749772800 were 153955 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1747267200 on 455312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 153955 and a Short% of Float of 1.17999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0