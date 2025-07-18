Analytical Overview: NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, NetClass Technology Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.42, up 9.62% from its previous closing price of $1.3. In other words, the price has increased by $9.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. NTCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCL now has a Market Capitalization of 25407750 and an Enterprise Value of 29112980. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.882 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCL has reached a high of $51.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -79.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.16%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTCL traded 850.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 136090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.96M. Insiders hold about 81.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NTCL as of 1749772800 were 351938 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1747267200 on 249220. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 351938 and a Short% of Float of 7.000000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0