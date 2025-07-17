Analytical Overview: NextNav Inc (NN)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, NextNav Inc’s stock clocked out at $15.2, down -6.00% from its previous closing price of $16.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.75 and its Current Ratio is at 16.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 35.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 34.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 14, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $12 previously.

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.R. F. Lafferty initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Shams Sammaad sold 102 shares for $14.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,490 led to the insider holds 69,761 shares of the business.

Sorond Mariam sold 69,853 shares of NN for $1,004,570 on Jun 20 ’25. The CEO, President and Director now owns 1,480,505 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, MARIAM SOROND, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 69,853 shares for $14.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NN now has a Market Capitalization of 2012434432 and an Enterprise Value of 2052113280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 326.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 305.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 333.027 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.518.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NN is 1.06, which has changed by 0.7398287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $18.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NN traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1553590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.85M. Insiders hold about 54.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of 1749772800 were 17287431 with a Short Ratio of 14.67, compared to 1747267200 on 16978384. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17287431 and a Short% of Float of 17.469999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of NextNav Inc (NN) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61M to a low estimate of $1.57M. As of the current estimate, NextNav Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67M. There is a high estimate of $1.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.67MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.22M and the low estimate is $6.39M.