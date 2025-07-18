Analytical Overview: Omeros Corporation (OMER)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Omeros Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.48, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.405.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On December 23, 2024, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On December 23, 2024, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 203902592 and an Enterprise Value of 538414528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMER is 2.24, which has changed by -0.22941178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMER traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 986760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.98M. Insiders hold about 4.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.94% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of 1749772800 were 13095322 with a Short Ratio of 13.31, compared to 1747267200 on 10711737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13095322 and a Short% of Float of 23.380000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0%