Analytical Overview: PACS Group Inc (PACS)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

As of close of business last night, PACS Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.35, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $12.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. PACS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.1.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PACS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

On October 09, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 09, 2024, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’24 when Hancock Mark sold 8,128,352 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 294,652,760 led to the insider holds 45,126,199 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACS now has a Market Capitalization of 1916448384 and an Enterprise Value of 4615721472. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.538.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PACS is 0.94, which has changed by -0.60694695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PACS has reached a high of $43.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PACS traded 586.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 490520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.11M. Insiders hold about 74.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PACS as of 1749772800 were 2758610 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1747267200 on 2693089.

Dividends & Splits

