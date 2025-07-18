Analytical Overview: So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, So-Young International Inc ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.0, down -4.21% from its previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.0 million shares were traded. SY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.45 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On March 22, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $3.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SY now has a Market Capitalization of 501104992 and an Enterprise Value of -414194304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.287 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SY is 1.72, which has changed by 3.4166665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SY has reached a high of $5.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 353.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SY traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4858700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.57M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.57% stake in the company. Shares short for SY as of 1749772800 were 57948 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1747267200 on 79598. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57948 and a Short% of Float of 0.15.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.0, SY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0