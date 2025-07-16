Analytical Overview: State Street Corp (STT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, State Street Corp’s stock clocked out at $102.01, down -7.29% from its previous closing price of $110.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.94 million shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 20, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought 1,000 shares for $110.36 per share.

SUMME GREGORY L bought 1 shares of STT for $97 on Jun 23 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, SUMME GREGORY L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 63,980 shares for $98.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STT now has a Market Capitalization of 29130178560 and an Enterprise Value of -41468788736. As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.169.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STT is 1.50, which has changed by 0.2972176 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $110.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STT traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1981780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.56M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.38% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of 1749772800 were 3920165 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1747267200 on 4164840. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3920165 and a Short% of Float of 1.59.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.97, STT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02699264The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 1751328000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of State Street Corp (STT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.64 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.0 and $9.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.52. EPS for the following year is $10.47, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $11.38 and $9.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, State Street Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.19BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.35B. There is a high estimate of $3.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.01B and the low estimate is $13.59B.