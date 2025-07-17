Analytical Overview: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.81, up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has increased by $1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. VNDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.735.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.91 and its Current Ratio is at 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 31, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On July 11, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Mitchell Stephen Ray sold 7,000 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 32,130 led to the insider holds 97,082 shares of the business.

Mitchell Stephen Ray bought 7,000 shares of VNDA for $32,159 on Jun 13 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,995 and bolstered with 2,325,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNDA now has a Market Capitalization of 283474944 and an Enterprise Value of -50992244. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNDA is 0.73, which has changed by -0.2022472 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNDA has reached a high of $6.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNDA traded 462.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 480220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 6.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.36% stake in the company. Shares short for VNDA as of 1749772800 were 4726102 with a Short Ratio of 10.13, compared to 1747267200 on 4867464. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4726102 and a Short% of Float of 8.32.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0