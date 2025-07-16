Analytical Overview: Weatherford International plc (WFRD)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Weatherford International plc’s stock clocked out at $53.68, down -3.70% from its previous closing price of $55.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WFRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

On December 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $87.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $132 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 ’25 when GOLDMAN NEAL P bought 12,000 shares for $42.04 per share. The transaction valued at 504,529 led to the insider holds 25,311 shares of the business.

Sandhu Depinder sold 14,000 shares of WFRD for $929,740 on Feb 07 ’25. The EVP, Global Product Lines now owns 8,892 shares after completing the transaction at $66.41 per share. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Mitra Arunava, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $67.57 each. As a result, the insider received 675,712 and left with 21,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFRD now has a Market Capitalization of 3894816768 and an Enterprise Value of 4544300032. As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.809.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WFRD is 1.83, which has changed by -0.5848354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $135.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WFRD traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 977530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.99M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.13% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of 1749772800 were 3122699 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1747267200 on 3236976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3122699 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, WFRD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013455328

