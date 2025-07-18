Analyzing Ratios: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) closed at $5.03 in the last session, down -2.52% from day before closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.92 million shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4093 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.39 and its Current Ratio is at 6.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 3,400,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,828,000 led to the insider holds 5,875,851 shares of the business.

Machatha Stephen sold 16,041 shares of ALDX for $75,975 on Aug 12 ’24. The Chief Development Officer now owns 236,771 shares after completing the transaction at $4.74 per share. On Aug 12 ’24, another insider, Greenberg Bruce, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,834 shares for $4.74 each. As a result, the insider received 51,313 and left with 126,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALDX now has a Market Capitalization of 301274880 and an Enterprise Value of 154908672.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALDX is 0.73, which has changed by 0.16511631 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALDX traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1247420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.32% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of 1749772800 were 4493698 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1747267200 on 4753132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4493698 and a Short% of Float of 7.7299999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.67 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $13M.