Analyzing Ratios: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $18.3 in the last session, up 3.80% from day before closing price of $17.63. In other words, the price has increased by $3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 549.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.15 and its Current Ratio is at 5.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 05, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 04, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 19, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 19, 2023, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Myszkowski Kenneth Allen bought 40,000 shares for $19.04 per share.

Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 50,800 shares of ARWR for $583,692 on Apr 11 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,921,255 shares after completing the transaction at $11.49 per share. On Apr 10 ’25, another insider, Anzalone Christopher Richard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 543,500 and left with 3,972,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 2527229952 and an Enterprise Value of 1828095872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.353 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.764.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARWR is 0.95, which has changed by -0.3700068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1605120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.20M. Insiders hold about 16.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of 1749772800 were 12680408 with a Short Ratio of 7.44, compared to 1747267200 on 13242994. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12680408 and a Short% of Float of 11.85.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0