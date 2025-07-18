Analyzing Ratios: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $12.98 in the last session, up 3.26% from day before closing price of $12.57. In other words, the price has increased by $3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26.36 million shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.0802 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.67 and its Current Ratio is at 8.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 12, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Beynon Roger Paul sold 50,000 shares for $10.51 per share. The transaction valued at 525,285 led to the insider holds 125,511 shares of the business.

Beynon Roger Paul bought 50,000 shares of CLSK for $525,287 on May 21 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Monnig Taylor, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 239 shares for $9.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 3646652928 and an Enterprise Value of 3645117696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.481.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLSK is 3.73, which has changed by -0.3633148 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLSK traded on average about 28.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 30816710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 280.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.89M. Insiders hold about 2.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.65% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of 1749772800 were 69801811 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1747267200 on 75091995. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 69801811 and a Short% of Float of 25.52.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0