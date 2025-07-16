Analyzing Ratios: CNH Industrial NV (CNH)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) closed at $13.12 in the last session, down -1.65% from day before closing price of $13.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.18 million shares were traded. CNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.4299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.31 and its Current Ratio is at 7.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

On March 03, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Bastoni Elizabeth A. sold 99 shares for $13.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,320 led to the insider holds 5,437 shares of the business.

Nasi Alessandro sold 245 shares of CNH for $3,267 on May 13 ’25. The Director now owns 361,493 shares after completing the transaction at $13.34 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Linehan Karen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 181 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider received 2,414 and left with 17,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNH now has a Market Capitalization of 16392521728 and an Enterprise Value of 41224634368. As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.187 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNH is 1.55, which has changed by 0.26086962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNH has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNH traded on average about 19.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26593670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 809.31M. Insiders hold about 35.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CNH as of 1749772800 were 47933987 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1747267200 on 56960217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47933987 and a Short% of Float of 6.370000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CNH is 0.25, which was 0.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01874063The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 14.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial NV’s year-ago sales were $5.49BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.15B. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.84B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.84BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.8B and the low estimate is $17.41B.

