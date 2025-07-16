Analyzing Ratios: Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) closed at $1.23 in the last session, down -8.21% from day before closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. ENVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENVB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.08 and its Current Ratio is at 4.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVB now has a Market Capitalization of 3040141 and an Enterprise Value of -1303731.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENVB is 0.44, which has changed by -0.9888681 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVB has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENVB traded on average about 216.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.14M. Insiders hold about 13.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.25% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVB as of 1749772800 were 228353 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1747267200 on 125152. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 228353 and a Short% of Float of 9.33.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.