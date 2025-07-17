Analyzing Ratios: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) closed at $19.72 in the last session, down -0.45% from day before closing price of $19.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $20.

Leerink Partners Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on October 31, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’24 when Keel Paul A bought 30,000 shares for $16.87 per share. The transaction valued at 506,100 led to the insider holds 402,605 shares of the business.

Hammes Eric D. bought 24,532 shares of NVST for $400,608 on Aug 12 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,532 shares after completing the transaction at $16.33 per share. On Aug 06 ’24, another insider, Conley Eric, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 12,798 shares for $16.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVST now has a Market Capitalization of 3342283776 and an Enterprise Value of 3794976256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.516 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.076.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVST is 1.01, which has changed by 0.18872404 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVST traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1924310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.81M. Insiders hold about 2.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.15% stake in the company. Shares short for NVST as of 1749772800 were 10165707 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1747267200 on 9286325. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10165707 and a Short% of Float of 6.68.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $638.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $651.7M to a low estimate of $623.4M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $633.1MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.04M. There is a high estimate of $641.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $602.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.56B.