Analyzing Ratios: Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The price of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed at $22.15 in the last session, up 3.36% from day before closing price of $21.43. In other words, the price has increased by $3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IDYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.92 and its Current Ratio is at 13.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On June 26, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.

On November 18, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $51.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 18, 2024, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’24 when Jason Throne bought 75,000 shares for $40.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1939941248 and an Enterprise Value of 1174432896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 277.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 167.776 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.281.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IDYA is 0.08, which has changed by -0.47057444 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $44.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IDYA traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 853700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.78M. Insiders hold about 10.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.32% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of 1749772800 were 11344383 with a Short Ratio of 9.25, compared to 1747267200 on 10684460. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11344383 and a Short% of Float of 15.290000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

