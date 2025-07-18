Analyzing Ratios: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) closed at $1.74 in the last session, down -9.84% from day before closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. IPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9848 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7101.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 25, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPA now has a Market Capitalization of 79631272 and an Enterprise Value of 48524024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.022 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPA is 0.49, which has changed by 1.0204082 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPA has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPA traded on average about 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2353760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 13.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.71% stake in the company. Shares short for IPA as of 1749772800 were 1390071 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1747267200 on 163457. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1390071 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0