Analyzing Ratios: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) closed at $9.23 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $9.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MFA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.12.

On January 02, 2025, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.25 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 954668096 and an Enterprise Value of 10126105600. As of this moment, MFA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.649.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MFA is 1.71, which has changed by -0.20648462 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $13.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MFA traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1378030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.76M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of 1749772800 were 2414854 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1747267200 on 2197320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2414854 and a Short% of Float of 2.3699999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MFA is 1.42, which was 1.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1516129The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.31. The current Payout Ratio is 171.25% for MFA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1751241600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-04-05 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.3M to a low estimate of $58.69M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $53.49MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.52M. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.73MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.2M and the low estimate is $207.2M.