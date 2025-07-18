Analyzing Ratios: Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) closed at $4.13 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has increased by $1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. CATX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CATX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.02 and its Current Ratio is at 17.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 25, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 ’25 when Spoor Johan M. bought 22,026 shares for $2.24 per share. The transaction valued at 49,384 led to the insider holds 59,383 shares of the business.

Spoor Johan M. bought 4,650 shares of CATX for $10,288 on Mar 28 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,650 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Williamson Robert F III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 38,145 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,775 and bolstered with 108,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CATX now has a Market Capitalization of 306562912 and an Enterprise Value of 47461468. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 208.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.265 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CATX is 1.17, which has changed by -0.6825397 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CATX has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CATX traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1130320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.14M. Insiders hold about 27.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.44% stake in the company. Shares short for CATX as of 1749772800 were 5616516 with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 1747267200 on 5654023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5616516 and a Short% of Float of 10.71.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0