Analyzing Ratios: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) closed at $12.5 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $12.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.8 million shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

On May 15, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.30.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBR now has a Market Capitalization of 78301872128 and an Enterprise Value of 489276047360. As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.986 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.493.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBR is 0.93, which has changed by -0.1705069 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $15.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBR traded on average about 23.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18036530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.72B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.72B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of 1749772800 were 27633360 with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 1747267200 on 22492937. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27633360 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PBR is 1.28, which was 5.602 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44460317The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 21.3. The current Payout Ratio is 174.42% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 1748995200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-05-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.