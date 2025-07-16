Analyzing Ratios: Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $42.43 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $42.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QFIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On July 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.50.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2023, with a $24.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Smart Defender Ltd bought 91,623 shares for $44.53 per share.

Zhiqiang He bought 50,000 shares of QFIN for $2,260,000 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Holy Vanguard Ltd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 780,000 shares for $42.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 5705349632 and an Enterprise Value of 7524018176. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.425 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.882.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QFIN is 0.47, which has changed by 1.1399798 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $48.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.38%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QFIN traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1239240 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.20M. Insiders hold about 7.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.66% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of 1749772800 were 6176196 with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 1747267200 on 5946739. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6176196 and a Short% of Float of 5.5999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QFIN is 1.30, which was 9.489 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.2232706