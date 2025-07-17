Analyzing Ratios: Terex Corp (TEX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) closed at $49.68 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $49.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

On May 16, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 ’25 when Gross Joshua sold 5,389 shares for $40.75 per share. The transaction valued at 219,602 led to the insider holds 38,755 shares of the business.

CARROLL PATRICK S bought 57 shares of TEX for $2,301 on Mar 06 ’25. The Pres., Environmental Solutions now owns 70,993 shares after completing the transaction at $40.37 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, RUSH ANDRA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,325 shares for $36.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,972 and bolstered with 23,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEX now has a Market Capitalization of 3259008000 and an Enterprise Value of 5350863872. As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEX is 1.61, which has changed by -0.15704119 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $68.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEX traded on average about 913.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 916430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.62M. Insiders hold about 3.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of 1749772800 were 4222723 with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 1747267200 on 4606485. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4222723 and a Short% of Float of 10.520000999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TEX is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013627254The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13. The current Payout Ratio is 13.72% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.