Analyzing Ratios: United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) closed at $7.44 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.9 million shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.465 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMC now has a Market Capitalization of 18684071936 and an Enterprise Value of 48021884928. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.204 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.487.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UMC is 0.94, which has changed by -0.10036278 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UMC traded on average about 9.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6332940 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.51B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.51B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.25% stake in the company. Shares short for UMC as of 1749772800 were 69856712 with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 1747267200 on 72571492. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 69856712 and a Short% of Float of 2.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UMC is 0.48, which was 2.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38101602The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 61.94% for UMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1750723200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-08-08 when the company split stock in a 1045:1000 ratio.