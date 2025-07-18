Analyzing Ratios: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) closed at $1.49 in the last session, up 2.76% from day before closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by $2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when Briffa Mark sold 28,717 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 30,440 led to the insider holds 1,090,971 shares of the business.

MARK BRIFFA bought 28,717 shares of UP for $30,406 on Mar 13 ’25. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Moak Donald Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,766 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 53,762 and left with 108,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UP now has a Market Capitalization of 1041322240 and an Enterprise Value of 1053456448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.364 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.381.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UP is 2.28, which has changed by -0.638404 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UP traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1706100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 698.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.62M. Insiders hold about 39.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.59% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of 1749772800 were 15923102 with a Short Ratio of 10.34, compared to 1747267200 on 16735914. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15923102 and a Short% of Float of 17.629998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.