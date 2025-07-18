ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 9.65, Up 18.12

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, ASP Isotopes Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.65, up 18.12% from its previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has increased by $18.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.97 million shares were traded. ASPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.5107.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.17 and its Current Ratio is at 7.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 04, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On December 05, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 15 ’25 when Ainscow Robert sold 66,666 shares for $5.75 per share. The transaction valued at 383,563 led to the insider holds 1,553,326 shares of the business.

Ainscow Robert sold 66,668 shares of ASPI for $374,761 on Apr 17 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,419,992 shares after completing the transaction at $5.62 per share. On Apr 16 ’25, another insider, Ainscow Robert, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 66,666 shares for $5.45 each. As a result, the insider received 363,023 and left with 1,486,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPI now has a Market Capitalization of 809397568 and an Enterprise Value of 538152448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 183.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 122.155 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASPI is 3.37, which has changed by 1.2951288 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASPI traded 3.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2892760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.45M. Insiders hold about 25.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPI as of 1749772800 were 14717499 with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 1747267200 on 16459891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14717499 and a Short% of Float of 21.190001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0