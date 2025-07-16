Balance Sheet Breakdown: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $44.44 in the prior trading day, ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $43.78, down -1.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On November 08, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when ESTEP JANET O sold 4,500 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 200,970 led to the insider holds 77,631 shares of the business.

JANET O ESTEP bought 4,500 shares of ACIW for $200,970 on Jun 18 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Harman Mary P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,194 shares for $47.48 each. As a result, the insider received 341,535 and left with 34,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 4592521728 and an Enterprise Value of 5473789952. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.272 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACIW is 1.08, which has changed by 0.037106156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $59.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.89%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 734.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 661400 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.32M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of 1749772800 were 2458176 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1747267200 on 2925190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2458176 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0