Balance Sheet Breakdown: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $29.85 in the prior trading day, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) closed at $29.88, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.72 million shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

On May 08, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 ’25 when Weaver Troy D. sold 10,457 shares for $37.57 per share. The transaction valued at 392,869 led to the insider holds 74,905 shares of the business.

Troy Weaver bought 10,457 shares of AXTA for $392,845 on Feb 10 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTA now has a Market Capitalization of 6530543104 and an Enterprise Value of 9378030592. As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.331.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXTA is 1.28, which has changed by -0.15301901 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2101230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.42M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTA as of 1749772800 were 5598394 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1747267200 on 5057425. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5598394 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0