Balance Sheet Breakdown: Box Inc (BOX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $32.55 in the prior trading day, Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) closed at $32.07, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BOX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 12, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Levie Aaron sold 15,000 shares for $33.35 per share. The transaction valued at 500,220 led to the insider holds 2,952,030 shares of the business.

Berkovitch Eli sold 3,000 shares of BOX for $100,026 on Jul 10 ’25. The VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller now owns 133,867 shares after completing the transaction at $33.34 per share. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, EVAN DANA L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,590 shares for $33.51 each. As a result, the insider received 254,326 and left with 115,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 4644120576 and an Enterprise Value of 5404878336. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.906 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.013.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOX is 0.97, which has changed by 0.2159133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1965760 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.87M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.52% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of 1749772800 were 14640515 with a Short Ratio of 6.93, compared to 1747267200 on 13549399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14640515 and a Short% of Float of 14.860000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0