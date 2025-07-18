Balance Sheet Breakdown: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $65.99 in the prior trading day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) closed at $65.9, down -0.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBRL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 149.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $51 previously.

On December 05, 2024, Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $58.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 53,000 shares for $44.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,363,800 led to the insider holds 2,833,700 shares of the business.

GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 35,607 shares of CBRL for $1,522,911 on May 01 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,780,700 shares after completing the transaction at $42.77 per share. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, GMT CAPITAL CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,293 shares for $42.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,971,285 and bolstered with 2,745,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRL now has a Market Capitalization of 1467395328 and an Enterprise Value of 2546515456. As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.725 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBRL is 1.47, which has changed by 0.4451425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $69.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 939480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.86% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of 1749772800 were 4236397 with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 1747267200 on 3006679. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4236397 and a Short% of Float of 26.58.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBRL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015153811The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67. The current Payout Ratio is 226.31% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-03-22 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.