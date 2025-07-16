Balance Sheet Breakdown: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $141.96 in the prior trading day, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) closed at $137.88, down -2.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. FANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FANG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when Meloy Charles Alvin sold 6,066 shares for $155.29 per share. The transaction valued at 942,012 led to the insider holds 1,078,951 shares of the business.

Meloy Charles Alvin sold 87 shares of FANG for $13,487 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 1,078,864 shares after completing the transaction at $155.03 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Charles A. Meloy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,858 shares for $152.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FANG now has a Market Capitalization of 40284127232 and an Enterprise Value of 55620878336. As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.527 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FANG is 1.07, which has changed by -0.32096046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $212.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.87%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1756550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 287.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.33M. Insiders hold about 35.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.07% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of 1749772800 were 6855811 with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 1747267200 on 7153303. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6855811 and a Short% of Float of 3.64.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FANG’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.24, compared to 3.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036911804The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14.

