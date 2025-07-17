Balance Sheet Breakdown: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $52.99 in the prior trading day, Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $53.67, up 1.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.38 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On March 13, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $52.

On January 23, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on January 23, 2025, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Sebelius Kathleen bought 8,164 shares for $53.11 per share.

Zanotti Katherine S sold 3,207 shares of EXAS for $170,612 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 72,759 shares after completing the transaction at $53.20 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Zanotti Katherine S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,207 shares for $53.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 10124200960 and an Enterprise Value of 11777115136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.164 whereas that against EBITDA is 309.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXAS is 0.94, which has changed by 0.09321523 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $72.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.08%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2402130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.74M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.47% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of 1749772800 were 7931112 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1747267200 on 11138144. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7931112 and a Short% of Float of 4.81.

Dividends & Splits

