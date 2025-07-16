Balance Sheet Breakdown: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $51.07 in the prior trading day, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) closed at $49.79, down -2.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $68 from $90 previously.

On December 12, 2024, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $81.

On December 03, 2024, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $85.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on December 03, 2024, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’25 when NIBLOCK ROBERT A bought 3,000 shares for $60.94 per share. The transaction valued at 182,819 led to the insider holds 26,406 shares of the business.

BLIXT CHARLES A bought 1,200 shares of LW for $75,901 on Dec 23 ’24. The Director now owns 22,982 shares after completing the transaction at $63.25 per share. On Dec 23 ’24, another insider, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $63.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 316,350 and bolstered with 181,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LW now has a Market Capitalization of 7026165760 and an Enterprise Value of 11518144512. As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.803 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LW is 0.48, which has changed by -0.34450006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $83.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.85%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2567850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.81M. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of 1749772800 were 5265564 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1747267200 on 4535775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5265564 and a Short% of Float of 4.8800003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.45, compared to 1.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028392404The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 8.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.47BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.6B and the low estimate is $6.21B.