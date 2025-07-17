Balance Sheet Breakdown: Macy’s Inc (M)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $12.07 in the prior trading day, Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) closed at $12.05, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.6 million shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of M by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 29, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

On April 28, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $12.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 ’25 when Griscom Paul sold 489 shares for $12.89 per share. The transaction valued at 6,303 led to the insider holds 36,222 shares of the business.

Kirgan Danielle L. sold 4,522 shares of M for $58,256 on Apr 01 ’25. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 386,161 shares after completing the transaction at $12.88 per share. On Apr 01 ’25, another insider, Mitchell Adrian V, who serves as the EVP, COO & CFO of the company, sold 101,633 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider received 1,309,033 and left with 236,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 3272057088 and an Enterprise Value of 7898150912. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.346 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.527.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for M is 1.80, which has changed by -0.25758475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $18.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.67%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6888850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 271.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.27M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.66% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of 1749772800 were 22369232 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1747267200 on 23316526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22369232 and a Short% of Float of 9.43.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, M’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.704, compared to 0.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05832643The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.85. The current Payout Ratio is 32.41% for M, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.