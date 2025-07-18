Balance Sheet Breakdown: Mercer International Inc (MERC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $3.7 in the prior trading day, Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) closed at $3.52, down -4.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. MERC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4934.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MERC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

CIBC Downgraded its Neutral to Sector Underperform on July 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when KELLOGG PETER R bought 58,400 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 218,713 led to the insider holds 2,000,000 shares of the business.

KELLOGG PETER R bought 50,200 shares of MERC for $181,851 on Jun 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,968,200 shares after completing the transaction at $3.62 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, KELLOGG PETER R, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 33,420 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 124,276 and bolstered with 860,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MERC now has a Market Capitalization of 235385216 and an Enterprise Value of 1572542976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.787 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.873.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MERC is 1.09, which has changed by -0.5403129 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MERC has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 534.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.93M. Insiders hold about 43.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.27% stake in the company. Shares short for MERC as of 1749772800 were 1279084 with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1747267200 on 1414142. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1279084 and a Short% of Float of 2.93.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MERC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.3, compared to 0.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.081081085The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.43.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Mercer International Inc (MERC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $514.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.93M to a low estimate of $514M. As of the current estimate, Mercer International Inc’s year-ago sales were $499.38MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $520.77M. There is a high estimate of $523.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $518M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MERC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.13B.