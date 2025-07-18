Balance Sheet Breakdown: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $6.39 in the prior trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $6.28, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.82 million shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.465 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65.

On May 09, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $8.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on May 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Kirol Charles Peter sold 20,633 shares for $6.39 per share. The transaction valued at 131,822 led to the insider holds 35,877 shares of the business.

CHARLES P KIROL bought 20,633 shares of PTON for $131,822 on Jul 16 ’25. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, ANDREW RENDICH, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 603,841 shares for $6.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 2502956800 and an Enterprise Value of 3843703552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.521 whereas that against EBITDA is 252.875.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTON is 2.08, which has changed by 0.6345178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9845020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 382.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.89M. Insiders hold about 6.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of 1749772800 were 66615868 with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 1747267200 on 66479474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66615868 and a Short% of Float of 19.74.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $580.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $592.24M to a low estimate of $570.4M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc’s year-ago sales were $643.6MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $558.94M. There is a high estimate of $594.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.27B.